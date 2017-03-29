Summer Slaps Sunglasses are a revolutionary style of sunglasses with a unique design that’s both innovative and fun.The secret is in the ground-breaking frames which feature a special hinged nose-bridge and in the silicone-coated sprung steel arms.
Summer Slaps Sunglasses are the first sunglasses in the world that 'clip' to your head so they won't fall off, then fold and 'slap' around your wrist, ankle, bike handlebars or just about anything else.
Summer Slaps Sunglasses are the perfect accessory for the active lifestyle. The stylish frames are both durable and lightweight with the unique folding arms covered in tactile silicone. The lenses are polarised and have a UV 400 grading, which blocks 100% of harmful UV rays.
With a range of different 'slap' colours, Summer Slaps Sunglasses to suit everyone and every style.